Jordan, GCF Explore Enhanced Climate Adaptation Partnership At COP30

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- Minister of Environment, Ayman Suleiman, held a bilateral meeting with the Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Mafalda Duarte, in Belém, Brazil, on the sidelines of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30).The discussion focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two sides, particularly in financing climate adaptation projects.During the meeting, Suleiman emphasized that Jordan one of the countries most affected by climate change and water scarcity places adaptation and resilience-building at the core of its national priorities.He praised the significant support provided by the GCF for the Kingdom's projects, foremost among them the National Water Carrier Project, which benefits from funding of up to $295 million, in addition to programs related to biodiversity and sustainable natural resource management.Both sides noted that the next phase of cooperation will focus on expanding support to new sectors, including food security, sustainable agriculture, integrated water management, and the development of climate-resilient infrastructure.Discussions also touched on mechanisms to secure additional financing for a set of new national programs aimed at accelerating adaptation efforts and advancing the transition toward a green economy.As part of efforts to deepen the partnership, Suleiman extended an official invitation to Duarte to visit Jordan early next year to launch an in-depth dialogue on implementing a package of ambitious national adaptation projects and ensuring the necessary financing.Suleiman concluded by stressing that the anticipated visit of the GCF Executive Director will mark a qualitative turning point in the cooperation between the two sides and pave the way for enhancing Jordan's ability to confront climate challenges with greater effectiveness and sustainability.