74% Of MENA Executives Say ESG Now Drives Brand Value, New Regional Study Finds

Dubai, UAE, November 2025: A new regional study examining how companies across the Middle East and North Africa are adapting to rising expectations around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance has been released, offering fresh insights into how organisations are shifting from traditional CSR practices to data-driven, long-term ESG strategies.

Now in its fifth edition, the report initiated by Cicero & Bernay as a CSR-focused study, has evolved into a comprehensive benchmark for assessing ESG maturity across the region. It provides detailed country-level insights that trace the transition from philanthropy-driven efforts to data-based, long-term strategic priorities. The findings highlight the UAE's continued leadership in governance and reporting, Oman's strong momentum on the environmental front, and Jordan's increasing progress within the social pillar.

“We're seeing the conversation turn into action,” said Ahmad Itani, Founder and CEO of C&B.“What stands out in this year's report is how companies are linking ESG to tangible business outcomes. It's proof of real momentum, and that's a positive sign for the region.”

The MENA ESG Report 2025 draws on responses from 361 C-suite executives and senior executives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Jordan. Over the past half-decade, the report has tracked the shift from ad hoc CSR initiatives to ESG as a core part of corporate identity, stakeholder engagement, risk mitigation, and long-term value creation.

A snapshot of this year's findings highlights the growing link between ESG and commercial outcomes. 74% of executives now say ESG directly influences brand value, marking a shift from treating it as a moral obligation to viewing it as a source of competitive differentiation.

More than 52% of firms report actively supporting all three ESG pillars equally. Looking ahead, 83% of respondents predict their ESG strategies for next year will prioritise the social pillar, moving beyond earlier environmental-focused efforts. This evolution reflects growing stakeholder pressure for tangible, evidence-based ESG actions.

While ESG adoption continues to advance, communication efforts remain inconsistent. Just 32% of executives say their organisations share structured updates. With a broader mix of stakeholders involved, clearly and consistently explaining ESG activity is becoming increasingly important.

Tariq Al Sharabi, Managing Director of C&B, stated:“This report is designed to help business leaders, communicators, and policymakers uncover meaningful insights and ask sharper questions. For us, it's about offering clarity and supporting a more connected and confident ESG ecosystem across the Middle East and North Africa.”

The path forward calls for embedding ESG into every layer of the business-from strategic planning to day-to-day workflows. With ESG entering the lexicon of business and operations, corporate groups must ensure internal alignment and fluency across departments. Those that successfully integrate and communicate their initiatives will set the pace for the region.

About Cicero & Bernay:

Founded in 2005, Cicero & Bernay (C&B) is a communication advisory with a presence in 35 countries, recognised for its cultural fluency and expertise in transforming global perspectives into strategies built for the region. Its team of strategists, communication advisors, designers, and analysts thrives on turning complex briefs into stories that resonate with both public institutions and private enterprise.

Partners value the consultancy's hands-on style, with ethical, practical counsel delivered alongside them rather than from a distance. That approach has earned international recognition, including a Stevie Award and two Guinness World Records. Guided by clarity, credibility, empathy, adaptability, and purpose, and united under the tagline Empowered by Facts, C&B continues to grow as an advisor defined by care, curiosity, and impact.