Uzbekistan Eyes Coal Sector Upgrade Through Cooperation With China

2025-11-07 06:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, Rustam Yusupov, held a meeting with representatives of China Coal Resources Development Group to discuss prospects for joint projects and ways to modernize Uzbekistan's coal sector, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides presented proposals to enhance the efficiency of coal extraction and processing through modern technologies, integrate the coal industry with the energy sector, and develop innovative solutions by implementing advanced transformation technologies.

The discussions also focused on opportunities to expand cooperation, implement joint projects, and strengthen long-term business ties.

