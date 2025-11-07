Uzbekistan Eyes Coal Sector Upgrade Through Cooperation With China
In the course of the meeting, the sides presented proposals to enhance the efficiency of coal extraction and processing through modern technologies, integrate the coal industry with the energy sector, and develop innovative solutions by implementing advanced transformation technologies.
The discussions also focused on opportunities to expand cooperation, implement joint projects, and strengthen long-term business ties.
