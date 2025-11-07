Kashmiri Doctor Arrested From UP's Saharanpur Over Jem Posters

Representational Photo

Saharanpur- A doctor working at a private hospital here was arrested and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly putting up posters in support of the banned terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Srinagar, an official said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said,“The accused, Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, was working at a private hospital in Saharanpur.”

“He was taken into custody by the Srinagar police on Thursday in connection with a case registered there,” Bindal said.

He added that several people from J&K are currently employed at private nursing homes and hospitals in Saharanpur, and the local intelligence unit has been put on alert to verify their backgrounds.

According to police sources, the Srinagar police had recently registered a case after posters promoting Jaish-e-Mohammed were found in several parts of the city.