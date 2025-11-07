GBP/USD Forecast 07/11: Rallies After Boe Pause (Chart)
- The British pound rallied early Thursday following the Bank of England's decision to hold rates, but the overall trend remains bearish. Resistance sits near 1.32, with downside risks below 1.30 potentially extending toward 1.2750.
Ultimately, this move looks like a rebound from the 1.30 level, a large round number with psychological significance that attracts plenty of market attention. If and when we break down below 1.30, the British pound will likely target the 1.2750 level. Conversely, a break above the 200-day EMA, currently at 1.3265, might signal a recovery, though it's important to remember that we remain well below that moving average, and this is what some people will look at to determine the longer-term trend in a market.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe 50-day EMA is now dropping sharply toward the 200-day EMA, setting up the possibility of a“death cross.” The prior uptrend line has been broken, retested, and then followed by another sell-off. All things considered, this is a market where traders are likely watching for signs of exhaustion to start selling into. While the pound's reprieve for the day may draw attention, it doesn't change the overall downward trajectory of this currency pair.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
