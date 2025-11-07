Qatar Participates In 9Th Gulfeuropean Business Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar took part in the 9th Gulf–European Business Forum, held in the State of Kuwait from 5 to 6 November 2025, under the theme“Together for Shared Prosperity” – and bringing together senior government officials and business leaders from the GCC and the European Union states.

Qatar was represented by H E Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Al-Khulaifi participated in a panel discussion on trade and investment, which explored ways to strengthen GCC–EU trade relations, develop joint investment frameworks, and advance economic diversification efforts on both sides.

The forum aims to deepen economic cooperation between the GCC and the EU by supporting diversification initiatives and expanding trade and investment collaboration. Serving as a strategic platform for partnership, the event highlights new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and exchange of expertise.

Sessions at the forum address key themes such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence and innovation, SME development, capacity-building, and the empowerment of youth and entrepreneurs.

An accompanying exhibition and a series of sectoral and joint meetings between public- and private-sector representatives also take place on the sidelines, providing opportunities to explore partnerships and foster investment cooperation between both regions.