Volgograd Oil Refinery Halts Operations After Ukrainian Drone Attack Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

The sources said that the primary processing unit, CDU-5, with a daily capacity of 9,100 tonnes, or 66,700 barrels per day - a fifth of the plant's total capability - and a hydrocracker with a capacity of 11,000 tonnes per day were damaged during the attack.

"The plant has been stopped. CDU-5 was on fire, there is some damage to the hydrocracker," one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Defense Forces strike Shahed storing and launching base in Donetsk and Volgograd Oil Refinery

In 2024 the Volgograd refinery processed 13.7 million tonnes of oil, or 5.1% of the total volume at Russian refineries.

In the early hours of November 6, Ukrainian forces struck a base used for storing, assembling, and launching Shahed-type drones in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, as well as the Volgograd oil refinery.

In mid-August, the Lukoil refinery in Volgograd had already halted oil intake after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted at least seven refineries over two weeks.

Photo: Wikipedia