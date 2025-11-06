Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HH The Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Namibia


2025-11-06 11:09:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a written message from President of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to bolster them. The message was received by the His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, during his meeting Thursday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Namibia, Elijah Ngurare.
Gulf Times

