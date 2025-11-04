403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheila Brown, RN, MBA, FACHE Healthcare Executive And Public Health Champion Joins The Oceanside Bombers As Board Member
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sheila Brown, RN, a beloved healthcare leader and dedicated community member in Oceanside, CA, has made a significant impact through her leadership and compassion. She has held many roles-from chief operating officer at Palomar Health to strategic advisor-always focusing on creating meaningful, lasting solutions for patients and families. Now, as the President of the American Heart Association, San Diego Board of Directors, she generously shares her expertise in strategy and program development.
Her visionary leadership earned her a spot among the top 50 most influential leaders in the region, thanks to her efforts to improve healthcare access across North County. Sheila's recent election to the Tri-City Healthcare District's Board of Directors highlights her ongoing commitment to serving her community. On the Oceanside Bombers board, she will continue to provide valuable guidance on developing healthcare networks and community wellness projects while supporting strong governance.
Vernon Pertelle, President and managing partner of the Bombers, expresses what many of us feel: "I have worked with Sheila for over 30 years, and she has always been a wonderful colleague and friend. I look forward to her leadership in shaping our strategies and community programs, which are so vital to us."
As a proud Oceanside resident, Sheila has dedicated herself to the community's healthcare needs, seniors' healthcare initiatives, and expanding community-based services, including trauma recovery services throughout San Diego. She shares her enthusiasm, saying, "I am truly excited to work with the Bombers and help build programs that support our players and make a positive impact on our community."
The Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football team that emphasizes community engagement, youth programs, and partnerships with local organizations in the community, the city of Oceanside Parks and Recreation department, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Ms. Brown's extensive experience and dedication to public health and community service align well with the Bombers' mission and vision.
Her visionary leadership earned her a spot among the top 50 most influential leaders in the region, thanks to her efforts to improve healthcare access across North County. Sheila's recent election to the Tri-City Healthcare District's Board of Directors highlights her ongoing commitment to serving her community. On the Oceanside Bombers board, she will continue to provide valuable guidance on developing healthcare networks and community wellness projects while supporting strong governance.
Vernon Pertelle, President and managing partner of the Bombers, expresses what many of us feel: "I have worked with Sheila for over 30 years, and she has always been a wonderful colleague and friend. I look forward to her leadership in shaping our strategies and community programs, which are so vital to us."
As a proud Oceanside resident, Sheila has dedicated herself to the community's healthcare needs, seniors' healthcare initiatives, and expanding community-based services, including trauma recovery services throughout San Diego. She shares her enthusiasm, saying, "I am truly excited to work with the Bombers and help build programs that support our players and make a positive impact on our community."
The Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football team that emphasizes community engagement, youth programs, and partnerships with local organizations in the community, the city of Oceanside Parks and Recreation department, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Ms. Brown's extensive experience and dedication to public health and community service align well with the Bombers' mission and vision.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment