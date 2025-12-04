Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Intergovernmental Commission Holds Next Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 4th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq was held in Baku today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

A delegation led by Iraqi Minister of Communications Hayam Al-Yasiri, co-chair of the Joint Commission on behalf of Iraq, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's co-chair of the Joint Commission and Minister of Digital Development and Transport, extended a warm welcome to the Iraqi delegation. He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Iraq, both friendly nations with deep historical, religious, and cultural ties, hold significant potential for expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

Minister Nabiyev provided an overview of Azerbaijan's macroeconomic performance from the previous year and highlighted the growing trade volume between the two countries. He underscored that the Joint Commission serves as an effective platform for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The Minister also suggested that activating the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council would play a pivotal role in enhancing trade relations between the two nations.

In addition, Nabiyev discussed the current peacebuilding efforts in the region, as well as the ongoing reconstruction and restoration initiatives in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He noted that these areas are being developed under the State Program for the Great Return, with the region being designated as a "green energy" zone.

The meeting saw broad discussions on cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, industry, trade, mutual investments, oil and gas, digital development, science and education, culture, tourism, youth, and sports.

At the end, the 4th meeting's protocol was signed.

The joint commission was established based on the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation", signed on November 10, 2010, in Baku.