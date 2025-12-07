Ukrainian Literature Festival To Be Held In Tokyo For First Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chytomo, citing the event's organizers.

The festival program includes poetry performances, literary readings, book presentations, discussions, and meetings with Ukrainian authors.

The list of participants has not yet been finalized - negotiations are ongoing. Preliminary announcements indicate the participation of poets and writers Olena Herasymiuk, Tetiana Vlasova, Pavlo Matiusha, Mariana Savka, and Tamara Horikha Zernia, as well as Magenta Books director Olena Hrabb and Ovo literary agency director Viktoriia Matiusha.

Books presented at the event will be available for purchase.

The festival is initiated by Viktoriia Matiusha, with literary agent Dariia Murakami serving as curator. The International Renaissance Foundation, Himawari Center founder Mariko Ukiyo, and volunteers from Stand with Ukraine Japan provide support.

According to Murakami, the idea for the event emerged about a year ago, when she learned that several countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, and even Russia, hold their literary festivals in Tokyo every year. By contrast, Ukraine is almost absent from the literary landscape.

“I want to open a path for our literature into Japan, so that it becomes part of Tokyo's literary life. I want the festival to become an annual event, anticipated by both Ukrainians and Japanese, and for the Ukrainian language to attract more Japanese readers, so that they read, study, and translate our works. In addition, I want to demonstrate that even during the war, we retain the strength to be creative. Our people are not soldiers by birth; they are artists just like in Japan, but when the war came to our home, they chose the path of defenders,” the literary agent noted.

For her part, Viktoriia Matiusha underlined the importance of ensuring that Ukrainian literature is heard in the East, where its voice has long remained unnoticed.

Russians steal about 23,000 exhibits from Kherson Regional Museum of Local History

“Ukrainian authors today speak about war, freedom, dignity, memory, and the future - themes that are deeply important and fully comprehensible to Japanese audiences. We hope to build cultural bridges and tell the world about Ukraine by bringing it to new readers,” she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian bookshelf has appeared in the Trinity College Library.