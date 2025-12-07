Italy To Provide Odesa Region With €30M Loan For New Children's Hospital Building
“A landmark event for the Odesa region - Italy will allocate €30 million for the construction of a modern children's medical center in the region,” he wrote.
According to the official, the signed agreement provides for an interest-free loan from the Italian government in the amount of €30 million for the construction of a new modern medical building for the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital.
The new building will feature eight high-tech operating rooms and upgraded European-standard infrastructure.
It is noted that after the project is implemented, 260 children in the region will be able to receive inpatient care at the same time.
The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic Carlo Formosa.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on the ratification of a grant agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Italian Republic, which will enable the launch of the program“Restoration and Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of the Odesa Region.”
In particular, the following will be restored: the Odesa National Art Museum, the Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art, the Odesa Regional Philharmonic, the Odesa Literary Museum, the Zontag House, and the Wedding Palace.
