Second Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal Soon Netanyahu

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sweden Herald stated this in an article.

"We are almost there. We expect to enter the second phase soon," he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is visiting Israel.

According to Netanyahu, Hamas must now return to Israel the body of the last hostage. In return, Israel must hand over the remains of 15 deceased Palestinians.

Netanyahu added that the second stage of the peace plan "is much more difficult"; it provides for the disarmament of the Hamas group, the further withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a transitional Palestinian government.

As Ukrinform reported, although Trump announced the start of the second phase of the peace plan for Gaza, experts express doubts about the prospects for its successful implementation.

On October 10, Trump stated that the Hamas-Israel agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages is the first phase of the peace plan proposed by the United States.

