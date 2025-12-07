Russia Destroys Logistical Complex Of Pharmaceutical Distributor Badm In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the official BaDM account reported this on Facebook.

"During the night of December 6, as a result of a Russian missile and drone strike, the company's distribution center in the city of Dnipro was destroyed," the statement says.

No employees were injured.

This is already the third targeted attack by the Russian Federation on BaDM's pharmaceutical infrastructure.

These strikes pose serious risks to the stable supply of medicines in Ukraine, BaDM emphasized.

The company noted that BaDM continues to operate as usual. A change in the logistical model is now underway, and every effort is being made to minimize the impact on the availability of medicines and to ensure uninterrupted supplies to pharmacies and medical institutions across the country, including the most remote and frontline settlements.

"The company understands its role in supporting the healthcare system and continues to follow its mission - caring for the nation's health by guaranteeing the supply of high-quality medicines," BaDM stated.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 6, due to Russian aggression, a gauze and bandage warehouse and a tire warehouse burned down in Dnipro.

Photo: BaDM / Facebook