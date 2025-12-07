Zelensky Thanks Italian PM For Supporting Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"I had a very substantive conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. I am grateful for close attention to the diplomatic efforts and for supporting our energy infrastructure with equipment that Italy will deliver in the coming day," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Meloni discussed the outcomes of communications with the American side, as well as the existing prospects and challenges.

"There is still work to be done together to ensure that Russia genuinely commits to ending the war. Italy clearly supports the need for real security and for preventing any renewed outbreaks of war. We are preparing joint efforts in Europe to make diplomacy work," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Italy will send emergency energy assistance to Ukraine following Russia's recent strikes on the country's civilian infrastructure.

