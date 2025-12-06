Odisha CM, Union Minister Inaugurate Global Energy Leaders' Summit

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday inaugurated the Global Energy Leaders' Summit-2025 in the pilgrim city of Puri. The two-day summit aims to bring together global experts, policymakers and industry leaders to shape the future of sustainable and clean energy.

Joshi Highlights India's Clean Energy Strides

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo, along with Rajasthan Power Minister Heeralal Nagar, also graced the inaugural ceremony. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, highlighting India's historic clean energy expansion, said that India has recorded its highest-ever addition of non-fossil capacity in the current financial year at 31.25 GW, including 24.28 GW of solar. The Minister also announced a 1.5 lakh rooftop solar ULA model for Odisha, designed to benefit and empower 7-8 lakh people across the State.

India a Key Driver in Global Renewables Surge

"After taking nearly 70 years to reach 1 TW of renewable energy capacity in 2022, the world achieved 2 TW by 2024, adding the second terawatt in just two years," the Minister said. "India is a key driver of this explosive global surge in renewable energy. In the last 11 years, the country's solar capacity has grown from 2.8 GW to around 130 GW, a rise of more than 4,500%. Between 2022 and 2024 alone, India contributed 46 GW to global solar additions, becoming the third-largest contributor," he added.

Balancing Coal with Renewables

The Minister noted that India holds the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and is the second-largest consumer of coal. He said that even with this abundance, India is steadily balancing coal with renewable energy as the transition gathers pace. With global mechanisms now shaping industrial competitiveness, Joshi said India's shift towards renewable energy has become even more urgent and strategically important.

About the Global Energy Leaders' Summit

As per the Ministry, the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) in Puri marks the first step in building a vibrant Community of Practice that brings together policymakers, innovators and industry leaders to accelerate India's clean energy transition. Being held from 5-7 December 2025, GELS Puri 2025 will host Union and State Energy Ministers alongside global energy leaders, innovators and industry titans for an immersive summit focused on shaping the future of energy. (ANI)

