Italy To Provide Ukraine With Additional Generators Meloni

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Italian government website reported this in an article, citing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrinform.

During the conversation, Meloni expressed Italy's solidarity with Ukraine in light of the latest round of indiscriminate Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets and stated that emergency assistance will be provided to support the energy infrastructure and the population.

She noted that generators supplied by Italian companies would be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks, she noted.

Meloni reaffirmed her support for the ongoing negotiation process and for the United States' commitment to finding a path that could lead to a just and lasting peace.

"The repeatedly confirmed willingness of Ukraine to sit at the negotiating table is key to this process. Therefore, hopes were expressed that Russia will demonstrate similar openness," she said.

As Ukrinform reported, the December 8 meeting in London between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron aims to consolidate a joint European-Ukrainian position in peace negotiations.

On December 6, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.

