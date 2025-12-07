War Update: 139 Clashes, With Enemy Making 46 Attempts To Break Through Ukrainian Defense In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 7, 2025, on Facebook.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 131 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one with multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four assaults on our units' positions near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor attempted twice to break through Ukrainian defenses near Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near Hrekivka, Derylove, Zarichne, Myrne, and in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Stavky, and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assault actions by enemy forces, where the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil and Serebrianka.

Defense Forces сlear urban areas of Pokrovsk from Russian forces

In the Kramatorsk sector, one enemy attack was repelled in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 16 times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 46 attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions. The enemy attacked in the directions of Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Novoekonomichne, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and Filiia. In some locations, fighting continues.

Preliminary reports indicate that 88 enemy soldiers were neutralized in this direction today, 51 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two vehicles, a quad bike, 31 drones, shelters for personnel, as well as two UAV command posts and eight enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy attempted 13 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirsk, Pryvilne, Solodke, and toward Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, 18 clashes were recorded, with the enemy attempting to advance toward Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, and Huliaipole. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attacks toward Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to breach defenses near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past week, Russians launched more than 1,600 drones, about 1,200 guided bombs, and nearly 70 missiles across Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine