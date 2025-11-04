Ag Resource Management (ARM) Named Agri Business Review's 2025 Crop-Based Lending Solution Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addison, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AG Resource Management (ARM) is a one-of-a-kind lender rewriting agricultural finance with a farmer-focused approach. It specializes in crop-based financing with flexible, stress-free options that prioritize crop production over land or fixed assets as collateral. As a working capital lender, ARM empowers farmers with ultra-fast access to funds by approving loans based on anticipated production. This innovative model ensures that farmers have the resources they need, when they need them, without the usual hassle or constraints.

“We're deeply passionate about farming and even more passionate about serving the people who feed our country,” says Chad Hunter, chief revenue officer.“We couldn't be prouder to support such a resilient, hard-working community.”

Distinguishing ARM is its innovative financing model, backed by a proprietary approach that tailors ag loans to each farm's specific needs. This customized approach provides farmers with the flexibility and support they need, facilitating true financial resilience and growth. Whether through its digital platform or one-on-one assistance from a lending professional, ARM has been able to make financing more accessible, transparent, and timely for farmers, which is especially important in an era of economic uncertainty.

A trusted advisor, ARM goes beyond timely investments to offering best practices, operational strategies and the agility to adapt to changing conditions. Whether farmers are upgrading technology, scaling operations to manage input costs, or navigating seasonal fluctuations, ARM equips them with the financial readiness essential to running operations.

Built for Farm Success

Speed to market is ARM's most powerful advantage. It delivers critical funding with exceptional agility, turning timing into a strategic edge. Its significantly faster turnaround gives farmers the clarity and approvals they need at the right time. The ARM Client Portal-the company's online platform-assists growers in daily budget and transaction monitoring, providing a central hub where farmers can access all the critical information they need. With these technological developments, ARM offers farmers a seamless, all-in-one digital platform to manage their financial and operational needs with ease and efficiency.

“Our mission is to help farmers thrive by offering innovative financial solutions, leveraging technology to approve loans based on future performance to ensure long-term sustainable growth in an evolving agricultural landscape,” says Hunter.

ARM is a go-to lender focused on supporting the long-term profitability of farms, even in an unpredictable commodity market. Understanding each farm's budget and operation, it assesses deal viability with remarkable speed. For example, farmers are guided through strategic conversations about optimizing their crop mix to maximize returns, helping them make more informed decisions for long-term success.

Financing solutions that focus on crop production, rather than requiring real estate collateral, are crucial for empowering farmers with the flexibility they need to grow their operations. By using crops as the foundation of the loan, farmers can secure the funding necessary for inputs, equipment, and expansion without tying up valuable land assets. This approach allows for greater financial agility, enabling farmers to adapt quickly to market conditions and seasonal challenges while maintaining ownership and control over their land. This crop-centric model ensures that the full spectrum of a farmer's needs is met.

Collaborations with financial institutions like banks provide seamless coverage across all lending requirements. For those seeking long-term land financing, ARM extends access to real estate loan services through its trusted lending partner network.

ARM's progressive approach is designed for the current ag landscape, with each operation assessed based on real-time, per-acre, per-crop budgets. In today's volatile commodity market, many producers are challenged with qualifying under traditional lender underwriting standards, resulting in lost opportunities. ARM addresses this challenge by providing farmers with deeper insights into their operations and borrowing needs. This enables them to optimize cash flow and manage risk more effectively throughout the crop cycle and the upcoming season.

Client success stories are a testament to ARM's value as a flexible, solution-driven partner in agricultural finance. Recently, a farmer in the Southeast turned to ARM when a local bank shut down their line of credit after experiencing hardship due to market volatility and severe weather. While the farmer's past financials didn't align with traditional underwriting requirements, ARM's forward-looking model, which emphasizes future projections, unlocked a new path forward. It provided the farmer's operating line, while the bank retained its existing real estate, equipment loans and deposit relationship. It was a win for all parties.

Driving the American Farm Gate Success

Farmer-centricity is entrenched in ARM's DNA, putting the grower at the heart of its ethos. With rising input costs and falling commodity prices, many farmers struggle to cover outstanding debts from the previous crop year. ARM works closely with suppliers to develop repayment strategies that restore confidence and position all parties for success in the upcoming crop year. These tailored solutions can allow farmers to keep their operations on track without having to refinance land or equipment. ARM is committed to helping farmers regain stability, guiding them to build a strong foundation for a successful future in agriculture.

For example, a major agricultural input distributor referred a farmer struggling with significant carryover debt. Due to the outstanding obligations, the farmer's existing lender could not approve a new operating loan. ARM worked with the farmer and distributor to manage the past debt and provide the necessary funding to keep the farm operational. This stabilized the farmer's financial footing and preserved the relationship between the grower and their trusted supplier.

ARM was founded with the vision of filling a gap in the agricultural finance market, recognizing that traditional lending practices often failed to meet the needs of modern farmers. And the company has continued to build on its commitment to supporting the agricultural community. ARM has made a strategic investment in financial technology to enhance its loan origination processes, data analytics capabilities, and overall customer experience. By integrating advanced fintech solutions, ARM is able to offer faster, more accurate assessments of farm performance, streamline approval processes, and provide real-time insights into borrowers' financial needs.

With borrowers operating in over 20 states and covering nearly two million acres, ARM uses its proprietary model to tailor crop-based lending that protects assets and empowers growth across U.S. farms. Ag Resource Management stands ready to power the next chapter of farming operations, turning possibility into profitability.

