Akshay Kumar Remembers 'Queen Katrina' As He Recreates 'Ek Uncha Lamba Kad' With Disha Patani In 'Welcome To The Jungle'

The video seems to be the new song of Akshay's upcoming movie 'Welcome to the Jungle' and marks the remix version of his superhit song from his 2007 movie, 'Welcome', titled 'Ek Uuncha Lamba Kad', starring Katrina Kaif. The latest version of the song will be a part of the third franchise of the hit movie.

Sharing the clip on his social media account, Akshay wrote,“From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback; 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you Welcome to the Jungle... Never forgetting our Queen Katrina.” The actor's loving mention of Katrina Kaif won hearts, and fans soon flooded Kumar's post, praising him for remembering the superstar actress.

In the video, Akshay and Disha are seen grooving and dancing to the peppy number and have only shared a glimpse of the same. The revamped song seems to have struck a chord with fans, who have mentioned their liking in the comments section. Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, brings together a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi, among others.

The 2007 release Welcome, starring Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Mallika Sherwat, went on to become a superhit, attaining the position of being a cult classic Bollywood comedy movie.

The third franchise of the movie will not see Katrina Kaif, who is all set to embrace motherhood.

