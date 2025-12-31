Virat Kohli 'Steps Into 2026' With Wife Anushka Sharma In A Masked Picture

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) India's charismatic batter Virat Kohli stepped into the new year' 2026 with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, posting a photo on social media. The former India captain posted a photograph on Instagram featuring the couple wearing masks, with Kohli's playful Spiderman-style mask adding a touch of humour to the frame.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote,“Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.”

The post instantly garnered views and got flooded with comments from fans and followers wishing the lovely couple good luck ahead of the new year 2026.

After retiring from T20I and Test cricket, Kohli has been in the best form of his life in ODI cricket. This 35-year-old cricketer returned to India's top domestic One-day tournament for the first time in 15 years and made a great return by scoring 131 runs and 77 runs consecutively to show his talent and desire to play at this level of cricket.

Kohli's recent run of form has been historic as he achieved 16,000 runs in List A cricket, making him the fastest player to do so, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. He is scheduled to play against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, which is located in Bengaluru.

Kohli's resurgence in the domestic arena is a continuation of his outstanding performance during the ODI series against South Africa, where he scored two centuries and one fifty to lead India to victory in the three-match series 2-1.

The Indian team will gather in Vadodara on January 8 to prepare for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The ODI series with the Black Caps will kick off with a clash in Vadodara on January 11, with the second and third matches in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18, respectively. It will be followed by a five-match T20I series. The T20I matches will be played between January 21 and January 31.