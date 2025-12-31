403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli forces carry out new raids in Syria’s Quneitra province
(MENAFN) Israeli army units carried out fresh incursions into several towns in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Wednesday, local reports indicate.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an Israeli patrol of three vehicles advanced from the entrance of Beer Ajam toward the village of Bariqa in southern Quneitra. No injuries were reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved between the villages of Ruwayhina and Al-Mushrifah, establishing a temporary checkpoint near Umm al-Azam in northern Quneitra. They also entered al-Asha village, detaining one resident, and set up another checkpoint between Ain Ziwan and Koudna in the southern countryside, SANA added.
Neither the Israeli army nor Syrian authorities have commented on the latest raids.
Despite Syria posing no direct threat, Israel has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, conducting airstrikes that have killed civilians and damaged military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition. Syrian government data indicates that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids in southern provinces.
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, seizing the demilitarized buffer zone in a move that violated the 1974 agreement with Syria.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an Israeli patrol of three vehicles advanced from the entrance of Beer Ajam toward the village of Bariqa in southern Quneitra. No injuries were reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved between the villages of Ruwayhina and Al-Mushrifah, establishing a temporary checkpoint near Umm al-Azam in northern Quneitra. They also entered al-Asha village, detaining one resident, and set up another checkpoint between Ain Ziwan and Koudna in the southern countryside, SANA added.
Neither the Israeli army nor Syrian authorities have commented on the latest raids.
Despite Syria posing no direct threat, Israel has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory, conducting airstrikes that have killed civilians and damaged military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition. Syrian government data indicates that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border raids in southern provinces.
Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, seizing the demilitarized buffer zone in a move that violated the 1974 agreement with Syria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment