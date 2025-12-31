Arunachal Guv Briefs Vice President On Progress In Education, Health And Social Welfare

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday apprised Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan about the progress being made in the fields of education, health and social welfare in the Northeastern state, officials said.

The Governor on Wednesday called on the Vice President in New Delhi and conveyed the good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to him.

During the interaction, the Governor shared an overview of the state's steady and inclusive development, while highlighting the Arunachal Pradesh Government's unwavering commitment to contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that this effort is guided by the state's localised and people-centric roadmap of Viksit Arunachal. The focus is on balanced growth, improved connectivity, human development, and equal opportunities for all sections of society, he said.

He also briefly apprised the Vice President of the security dynamics of the Northeastern States in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd) also shared with pride about the vibrant spirit of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, noting their growing engagement in entrepreneurship, their deep-rooted respect for art and culture, and their strong sense of nationalism.

He said that the energy, creativity, and discipline of the younger generation are emerging as key drivers of the State's transformation and future leadership.

The Governor presented the Vice President with a copy of 'Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh', a meticulously compiled, visually rich, and comprehensive reference work. The book showcases the extraordinary diversity of orchid species found in the state, many of which are rare, endemic, and of global botanical significance, symbolising Arunachal Pradesh's rich natural heritage and its commitment to conservation and ecological stewardship.

The Governor extended an invite to the Vice President to visit Arunachal Pradesh, which he gracefully accepted to do so.