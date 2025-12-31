Shimla Bar Association Donates To CM Relief Fund, Submits Demands

Shimla Bar Association Meets CM, Contributes to Relief Fund

A delegation of the Shimla Bar Association, led by President Bunesh Pal and Secretary Puneet Dhanta, met the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Shimla Bar Association contributed a cheque of Rs.1,11,111 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the release said.

The Chief Minister, while expressing gratitude to the delegation for their contribution, said that such efforts play a pivotal role in providing relief to suffering humanity and in the rehabilitation of those in need.

The delegation also submitted a demand charter to the Chief Minister, highlighting key issues including issuance of notification for a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Chakkar and issuance of necessary directions for the maintenance and repair of the Judicial Complex at Chakkar.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that all their genuine demands would be fulfilled on a priority basis in public interest.

Office bearers of the Association were present on the occasion.

CM Sukhu Slams Centre for Inadequate Disaster Aid

On Tuesday, CM Sukhu strongly criticised the Central Government over what he described as inadequate and delayed financial assistance under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and the stoppage of PMGSY-4 funds, while also addressing the recent developments related to doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Speaking to media persons in Shimla, Sukhu said that under the PDNA for 2023-24, losses worth ₹9,300 crore had been officially assessed, but the Centre was contributing only a fraction of the required amount.

"Out of ₹9,300 crore, the Central Government is giving only ₹1,500 crore, while the State Government is contributing ₹500 crore. This comes to barely 15 percent of the total assessed losses," Sukhu said.

He added that even this limited assistance was not being released in one go but in instalments, which he termed as unjust and harmful for effective rehabilitation and recovery.

The Chief Minister urged political leaders to stop creating obstacles and instead take up the matter seriously with the Centre.

"Those who keep raising questions should go and demand the funds that were announced. The Centre has also stopped PMGSY-4 funds. This is not just injustice to the State Government but to the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

(ANI)

