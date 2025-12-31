One Detained For Destroying Large Number Of Aadhaar, Voter Cards In Bengal's Nadia

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) One person has been detained in connection with the destruction of sacks full of Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and bank-related documents in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, reported from the Santipur area, has raised suspicion as it comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

According to police sources, a large quantity of documents was being burnt in an area under Ward No. 13 of the Santipur Municipality. Local residents claimed that Aadhaar cards, voter cards, post office documents and bank papers were found among the material that was set on fire.

Upon receiving information, personnel from Santipur police station rushed to the spot and detained one person in connection with the incident. Police are investigating why such documents were destroyed and how the person came into possession of them.

The detained individual is being questioned to ascertain further details, while the Santipur Municipality has also taken cognisance of the matter.

Local residents said that on Wednesday morning they noticed a man burning several sacks filled with papers in an abandoned area. When they approached him out of suspicion, they found Aadhaar cards, post office documents and bank records among the papers being destroyed.

However, when questioned about the origin of the documents and the reason for burning them, the man allegedly failed to give any satisfactory explanation. Some locals claimed that the man's son had previously worked at the Santipur Post Office, raising further questions about how such sensitive documents came into his possession.

The police are now trying to ascertain whether the documents were genuine or fake and whether others were involved in the incident.

Santipur Municipality Chairman Subrata Ghosh said the matter was being taken seriously.“The police are investigating the issue thoroughly,” he said.

A senior Nadia district police officer said efforts were underway to identify the source of the documents and determine the motive behind their destruction.