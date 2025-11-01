RELAAM PROPERTY PORTFOLIO REACHES AED 30 BILLION AS COMPANY PLANS GROWTH IN DUBAI AND REGIONAL EXPANSION



The Abu Dhabi-based firm manages over 50,000 residential and commercial units across 2,000 properties.

. Portfolio valued at AED 30 billion with annual rental revenues between AED 2–3 billion Relaam targets 15% portfolio growth by 2026 and regional expansion

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2025: Relaam, Abu Dhabi's leading property management, which was recently unveiled as the new brand identity of Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties, has announced that its real estate portfolio has reached AED 30 billion, covering over 50,000 residential and commercial units across 2,000 properties.

The company plans to expand its portfolio by 15% by 2026, with growth focused in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, alongside regional expansion into the GCC and international markets at a later stage.

Relaam's portfolio spans prime residential and commercial locations across Abu Dhabi, generating annual rental revenues between AED 2 billion and AED 3 billion. The company has recorded strong demand for its managed properties, achieving an occupancy rate of 94%, up from 87% in mid-2024, reflecting Abu Dhabi's sustained real estate momentum.

In her comments, Manal Fraiwat, CEO of Relaam, said:“Our growing portfolio reflects Relaam's dedication to creating long-term value for our stakeholders. As Abu Dhabi's property market continues its steady rise, we remain focused on managing high-quality assets, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding strategically to meet the evolving needs of residents and investors. Relaam is proud to contribute to the capital's vision of a vibrant, world-class real estate landscape.”

Relaam provides comprehensive property management services for both individual owners and institutional clients, overseeing entire buildings or selected units as needed. The company's management approach involves detailed site inspections, technical assessments, and tailored strategies to maximize returns and ensure operational efficiency.