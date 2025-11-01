Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zarqa's Exports Exceed JD52M Last October-ZCC


2025-11-01 05:06:05
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Zarqa, Nov.1 (Petra) – Hussein Shreim, Chairman of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC), announced the value of Zarqa's exports (re-exports) reached approximately JD52.36 million during last October 2025, according to statistics for 393 certificates of origin issued by the chamber and its office in the Zarqa Free Zone.
In a press statement issued Saturday, Shreim said vehicles and their spare parts topped the list of Zarqa's exports last month, followed by building materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, foodstuffs, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, as well as home and office furniture and stationery.
Shreim added that the volume of Zarqa's exports witnessed a "significant" rise during last October, compared to September, standing at approximately JD31 million, reflecting "increasing" growth in the city's commercial activity and export movement.

Jordan News Agency

