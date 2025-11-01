India Always First Responder In Any Global Crisis: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Raipur – India has always come forward as a first responder during any global crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, adding the nation has always stepped forward as a reliable partner to provide help.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar centre for spiritual learning and meditation of Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Modi said his government's mantra is to ensure the country's development through development of the states.

“Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world today, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide help. India is always the first responder,” Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” he said.“In our tradition, every religious ritual concludes with the proclamation that may the world prosper and may goodwill prevail among all beings,” he added.

Guided by the mantra that the development of the state leads to the development of the nation, the government is engaged in the Viksit Bharat mission to make India developed, Modi said.

“In this crucial journey towards a developed India, institutions like Brahma Kumaris have a very significant role to play.