Azerbaijani FM Departs For Uzbekistan On Working Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for a working visit to the city of Samarkand in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the ministry told Trend.

The minister will take part in and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on October 30-31.

Bayramov is also expected to hold several high-level bilateral meetings within the framework of the visit.