Azerbaijani FM Departs For Uzbekistan On Working Visit
The minister will take part in and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on October 30-31.
Bayramov is also expected to hold several high-level bilateral meetings within the framework of the visit.
