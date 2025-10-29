Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Departs For Uzbekistan On Working Visit

2025-10-29 03:08:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has departed for a working visit to the city of Samarkand in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the ministry told Trend.

The minister will take part in and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on October 30-31.

Bayramov is also expected to hold several high-level bilateral meetings within the framework of the visit.

Trend News Agency

