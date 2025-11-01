403
Ex-Australian politician gets convicted for sex crimes
(MENAFN) A former Australian lawmaker has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing two young men he met through work.
Gareth Ward, 44, has been in custody since July following a jury verdict finding him guilty of raping one man and indecently assaulting another in separate incidents in 2013 and 2015.
Ward represented the coastal NSW town of Kiama from 2011 and resigned as a Liberal Party minister in 2021 when allegations surfaced. He initially refused to leave parliament and was re-elected in 2023.
Judge Kara Shead SC, taking into account Ward’s legal blindness, ruled that "no other penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate." Ward appeared via video-link at Parramatta District Court and must serve at least three years and nine months before being eligible for parole.
The judge emphasized the broader message of the sentence, stating the court aims to "send a stern message to like-minded offenders that sexual offendings such as this will be met with salutary penalties." She also remarked that Ward had "escaped justice for a decade and enjoyed a life free from a programme or punishment for his crimes during that time."
Describing Ward’s conduct as "callous and predatory," the judge rejected his argument that the public fallout from his crimes amounted to extra-curial punishment, noting it was "inevitable" that media attention would follow.
After his conviction, Ward launched an unsuccessful legal attempt to remain in parliament, resigning just before members could vote to expel him. His legal team has indicated he plans to appeal the guilty verdict.
During his nine-week trial, evidence showed that in 2013 Ward invited an intoxicated 18-year-old man to his home and indecently assaulted him multiple times despite the victim’s resistance. Two years later, he raped a 24-year-old political staffer at his residence following a parliamentary event.
Victims described the long-term impact of the assaults. The younger man said he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope and suffered frequent flashbacks, while the older victim said alcohol became a form of self-medication and that the assault had destroyed his aspirations of entering politics.
Ward maintained his innocence, arguing that the 2015 rape did not occur and that the 2013 incident was misremembered by the complainant. The prosecution countered that the striking similarities between the accounts of the two men, who did not know each other, supported their credibility.
After three days of jury deliberation, Ward was found guilty. The judge noted on sentencing that he showed no remorse but acknowledged that he had "good prospects for rehabilitation."
Ward’s resignation triggered a by-election in Kiama in September, which was subsequently won by a Labor candidate.
