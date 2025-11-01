Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Concerned Citizens' Group Meets Mirwaiz, Discusses Need For Sustained Engagement

2025-11-01 07:02:42
Srinagar- Delhi-based Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) called on Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq here on Saturday.

In a first such meeting after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, a CCG delegation led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and comprising retired air vice-marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan and social activist Sushobha Barve met the Mirwaiz at his residence in Nigeen, the Mirwaiz's office said in a statement.

It said that during the interaction, the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir and matters of public concern were discussed.

“The conversation also touched upon issues such as the need for sustained engagement, addressing humanitarian aspects including the situation of political detainees, and the importance of easing public hardships,” the statement said.

Kashmir Observer

