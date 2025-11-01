How Social Media Fuels Climate Distress And Doom Among Young Users

A recent study conducted by the University at Buffalo has revealed that increased time spent on social media may be connected to a higher level of emotional distress related to climate change. The findings indicate that regular exposure to climate-related content online can lead to increased feelings of worry, hopelessness, and even anger regarding the future of the planet.

Social Media and Emotional Distress

The study, published in the journal Climatic Change, involved approximately 1,400 adults in the United States, surveyed in January 2024. Participants were asked about their social media usage, emotional responses to climate change, and their perspectives on potential solutions and policies.

The researchers found a clear relationship between frequent social media use and climate anxiety, which manifests in two main forms:

. Climate distress – a general sense of concern and unease about environmental changes.

. Climate doom – the belief that climate change will lead to the breakdown of social, political, and economic systems.

From Awareness to Radical Action

Notably, individuals who strongly believed in climate doom were more inclined to support extreme actions, including sabotage, hacking fossil fuel infrastructure, or threatening industry leaders. However, these individuals showed less support for authoritarian measures, such as strict population controls.

Dr Holly Jean Buck, lead author of the study and associate professor of environment and sustainability at the University at Buffalo, stated that the results show that climate anxiety extends beyond a personal mental health concern.

Platforms That Intensify Climate Doom

The research team, which also included communication experts Professor Janet Yang and Dr Prerna Shah, examined the role of seven major social media platforms: TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, and Snapchat. Users of TikTok and Snapchat had the strongest link to climate doom and support for extreme activism.

In contrast, users of Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok were more prone to express distrust and skepticism about online climate-related information. Professor Yang mentioned that while social media can be an effective tool for awareness, its algorithms often promote polarizing and emotionally charged content, which can increase anxiety and division.

The Need for Healthier Climate Communication

The researchers emphasize that more work is needed to understand how the design of social media platforms influences public emotions and actions. As online conversations about climate change continue to grow, there is an increasing need for better methods to handle climate anxiety and prevent widespread feelings of hopelessness. According to Dr Buck, the focus should be on helping people remain engaged and motivated for meaningful climate action, rather than being overwhelmed by fear.