SIA Arrests Key Handler In Narco-Terror Case In Srinagar

Srinagar- The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir today achieved a major breakthrough in a Narco-Terror case after a key handler was arrested from Bemina area of Srinagar city.

In a statement, the accused named Basharat Ali S/o Mohd Sadeeq a resident of Tad Karnah Kupwara was evading arrest in case FIR No 19/2022 of SIA Kashmir for the last three years.

The statement reads that the case pertains to a Pakistan sponsored Narco-Terror

module of Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border in Karnah sector.

“The proceeds from the sale of narcotic substances was pumped in to sustain terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. Basharat is the fourth proclaimed absconder to be

arrested in this case and SIA is optimistic of unraveling more linkages of the case with his arrest,” it reads.