South Korean President Encourages APEC to Harness AI
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday encouraged Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member nations to regard the changes driven by artificial intelligence (AI) as a chance to stimulate economic expansion, a news agency reported.
Speaking at the retreat session of the APEC summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, Lee introduced his nation’s program, “AI-Based Society for All.”
South Korea “envisions a global AI society where people around the world can equally enjoy the benefits of technological progress, and will steadily implement policies to realize this core vision," Lee stated in his address.
He emphasized, "We should turn the great transformation brought by AI into an opportunity," and highlighted that South Korea is undertaking an "AI transformation" at a national scale while nurturing an ecosystem for AI-driven innovation.
Lee added, "We will expand infrastructure, such as large-scale data centers, and carry out regulatory reforms to create an environment where global companies can innovate freely," outlining plans to bolster the country’s technological framework.
In addition, the president called for coordinated efforts to address declining birth rates and an aging population, proposing the establishment of a cooperative framework among APEC members.
"Demographic changes pose serious challenges that affect all areas of society, ranging from economic growth and the labor market to education and welfare, and cannot be resolved through partial or isolated measures," he warned, urging comprehensive and joint solutions.
