CBK Recovers Rs 44,000 Duped In Cyber Fraud Cases
Srinagar- In a swift action against online fraud, the Cybercrime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) of Crime Branch Kashmir successfully recovered Rs 24,446 and Rs 20,000 from two separate cyber fraud cases, returning the money to the victims' accounts.
Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant against online scams and report cybercrime through helpline.
As per a statement, cybercrime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE) Crime Branch Kashmir, in its continuous efforts to act tough against cyber criminals, have been successful in saving the duped money of two cyber fraud victims today.ADVERTISEMENT
It says an amount of Rs 24,446 and Rs 20,000 involved in two separate online complaints has been recovered and credited back to the bank accounts of the victims respectively.
“CICE appeals the general masses for not falling prey to the cyber criminals and be aware of the latest duping trends by the cyber fraudsters. In case of any cyber related issue, the general public is advised to call 24×7 toll free number 1930 or register their complaints at,” the statement reads.
