Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Engage In Dialogue To Explore Topics Of Reciprocal Significance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Chair of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Fayzali Idizoda, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated Idizoda on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives and expressed gratitude for Tajikistan's high-level participation in the international conference.

During the meeting, it was noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are united by common cultural and spiritual values, and that further strengthening these ties is of great importance. The sides emphasized that relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership based on mutual understanding and highlighted the special role of the heads of state in achieving this high level of cooperation.

“The successful policies pursued by our heads of state for the welfare of our nations, as well as the full support of our peoples, have ensured the steady development of Azerbaijan–Tajikistan relations,” Gafarova said.

Both parties articulated a sense of contentment regarding the current state of interparliamentary collaboration.



During the convening, Idizoda articulated his commendations regarding the formalization of the peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Gafarova underscored the significance of the dialogues conducted in Washington and the overarching normalization trajectory for regional equilibrium.



The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding additional topics of reciprocal significance.