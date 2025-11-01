Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Net Worth, Income Sources: Top 10 Richest Actress' In The Country

When it comes to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth, she's the second richest actress in the country. What's interesting is that her wealth is about 3700 crore less than the actress at the No. 1 spot. Find out her net worth and income sources

Reports suggest Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is around ₹700-900 crore. She's wealthier than everyone in the Bachchan family, except for Amitabh Bachchan, who has ₹3110 crore.

In terms of net worth, Juhi Chawla is ahead of her. You could say she's the richest actress in the country. Reports claim Juhi Chawla has assets worth around ₹4600 crore.

In the Bachchan family, besides Amitabh and Aishwarya, the assets of Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Navya, and Agastya are reportedly ₹100-125 cr, ₹280 cr, ₹160 cr, ₹16 cr, and ₹2 cr respectively.

Juhi Chawla - ₹4,600–7,790 crore. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- ₹700–900 crore. Priyanka Chopra Jonas - ₹620–850 crore. Alia Bhatt- ₹550 crore. Deepika Padukone- ₹400–540 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan - ₹485–705 crore. Anushka Sharma - ₹255–300 crore. Madhuri Dixit- ₹250 crore. Kajol - ₹240–₹250 crore. Katrina Kaif- ₹225–₹263 crore.

Aishwarya Rai earns ₹80-100 crore yearly. She charges ₹10-15 crore per film and ₹5-7 crore for endorsements. Public events bring in ₹1-2 crore each. She also has investments abroad.