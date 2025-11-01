Hanwha's Overreach Shows How To Misplay US-China Power Game

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the world fractures into rival blocs, middle powers are rediscovering an old temptation: using great-power rivalry to extract short-term gains.

From Seoul to Riyadh to Ankara, mid-sized states are testing how much leverage proximity to US–China tensions can buy. But when national champions confuse tactical advantage for strategic influence, the result is often self-sabotage.

South Korea's Hanwha Group offers a textbook case. One of Asia's largest industrial conglomerates, Hanwha recently lobbied Washington to impose new tariffs on Chinese solar modules routed through Southeast Asia-framing the move as essential to“US energy security.”

The campaign backfired spectacularly, alienating American developers, destabilizing regional supply chains and tarnishing Seoul's reputation as a reliable partner. What began as a bid for market share became a lesson in overreach.