Hanwha's Overreach Shows How To Misplay US-China Power Game
From Seoul to Riyadh to Ankara, mid-sized states are testing how much leverage proximity to US–China tensions can buy. But when national champions confuse tactical advantage for strategic influence, the result is often self-sabotage.
South Korea's Hanwha Group offers a textbook case. One of Asia's largest industrial conglomerates, Hanwha recently lobbied Washington to impose new tariffs on Chinese solar modules routed through Southeast Asia-framing the move as essential to“US energy security.”
The campaign backfired spectacularly, alienating American developers, destabilizing regional supply chains and tarnishing Seoul's reputation as a reliable partner. What began as a bid for market share became a lesson in overreach.
