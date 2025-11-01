Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hanwha's Overreach Shows How To Misplay US-China Power Game

Hanwha's Overreach Shows How To Misplay US-China Power Game


2025-11-01 05:01:29
(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the world fractures into rival blocs, middle powers are rediscovering an old temptation: using great-power rivalry to extract short-term gains.

From Seoul to Riyadh to Ankara, mid-sized states are testing how much leverage proximity to US–China tensions can buy. But when national champions confuse tactical advantage for strategic influence, the result is often self-sabotage.
South Korea's Hanwha Group offers a textbook case. One of Asia's largest industrial conglomerates, Hanwha recently lobbied Washington to impose new tariffs on Chinese solar modules routed through Southeast Asia-framing the move as essential to“US energy security.”

The campaign backfired spectacularly, alienating American developers, destabilizing regional supply chains and tarnishing Seoul's reputation as a reliable partner. What began as a bid for market share became a lesson in overreach.

MENAFN01112025000159011032ID1110279357



Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search