Mokama Clash: ECI Orders Transfer, Suspension Of Top Bihar Officials

ECI Cracks Down on Mokama Officials After Political Violence

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them. This comes after the man, identified as Dularchand Yadav, was found dead on October 30, and several others were injured following a clash between alleged supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party and the Janata Dal (United) in the Mokama assembly constituency.

Key Officials Transferred

According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency.

The ECI has approved the posting of IAS officer Ashish Kumar, currently serving as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation, in place of Chandan Kumar. Similarly, Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID), Patna, will replace Rakesh Kumar, while Ayush Shrivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ATS), Patna, will take charge in place of Abhishek Singh.

Disciplinary Action and Suspension Ordered

In a significant move, the Commission has also directed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against the three outgoing officers for alleged lapses during election-related duties. It has further instructed that Abhishek Singh, SDPO Barh-2, be placed under immediate suspension.

Additionally, the poll body has directed the transfer of Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, and asked the state election office to submit a panel of officers for his replacement on an urgent basis.

Two SHOs Suspended in Murder Case

Meanwhile, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama, officials confirmed on Saturday. According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought a detailed report from the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. (ANI)

