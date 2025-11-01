Indigo's Jeddah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Mumbai On Security Threat

An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai on Saturday, after a security threat was received. IndiGo Spokesperson in a statement said, "A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on 1st November 2025. The aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for further operations."

Airline Response and Investigation

Following the threat, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities and cooperated with them to carry out necessary security checks. The flight was diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely. All passengers were escorted off the plane, and a thorough security inspection was conducted.

"We made every effort to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. Safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the spokesperson added.

The authorities have registered a case and are investigating the source of the threat email. The incident is being treated as a serious security concern, and the investigation is ongoing.

IndiGo Expands Middle East Network

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting November 16, according to an official statement from the airline. "IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route with the aim of offering affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers," the statement read. Riyadh is the second city in Saudi Arabia, after Jeddah, to be directly connected to India's technology hub. IndiGo currently connects India with four key cities in Saudi Arabia - Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah - along with a growing network across the Middle East. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)