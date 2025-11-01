403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Montenegro court acquits Turkish nationals in Podgorica stabbing case
(MENAFN) Montenegro’s Higher Court in Podgorica announced on Friday that two Turkish nationals detained over allegations of involvement in a knife attack have been released after investigators determined they had no connection to the incident.
In a written statement, the court said that the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica had initially charged Y.G. and N.D., both Turkish citizens, with attempted murder. Their detention had been ordered based on the victim’s account and identification records.
The suspects appealed, asserting that they were not present at the scene. According to the court, security camera footage confirmed that Y.G. and N.D. were in their residence at the time of the stabbing, which occurred on October 26 in the Zabjelo district.
“Upon review, it was established that the defendants’ statements were accurate — they were in their residence when the event took place, and there is no longer reasonable suspicion of their involvement. Consequently, the investigating judge lifted the detention order,” the court said. It clarified that the decision was not due to a reclassification of the alleged crime but because the investigation no longer supported the suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident, initially reported as involving Turkish citizens, triggered anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and led Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Turkish nationals.
Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had maintained communication and coordination with Montenegrin authorities to safeguard its citizens. “Immediately after the incidents affecting Turkish citizens over the weekend, contact was established with Montenegrin authorities, and the necessary measures were taken to guarantee the security of our citizens,” the ministry said, adding that it continues to monitor developments “in full coordination with Montenegrin counterparts.”
Diplomatic sources confirmed that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Prime Minister Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, conveying Türkiye’s expectations for protecting Turkish nationals. Montenegrin officials reportedly assured him that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent future incidents.
Earlier, Turkish Ambassador to Montenegro Baris Kalkavan had urged Montenegrin authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and warned against turning the case into a provocation targeting the Turkish community. Kalkavan stressed that Türkiye and Montenegro’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual respect and historical friendship, should not be undermined by misinformation or isolated criminal acts.
The tensions arose after local media reports incorrectly implicated Turkish citizens in the attack, resulting in protests and the temporary suspension of visa-free travel. The court ruling, along with diplomatic engagement, is seen as helping to ease tensions and restore confidence among the Turkish community in Montenegro.
In a written statement, the court said that the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica had initially charged Y.G. and N.D., both Turkish citizens, with attempted murder. Their detention had been ordered based on the victim’s account and identification records.
The suspects appealed, asserting that they were not present at the scene. According to the court, security camera footage confirmed that Y.G. and N.D. were in their residence at the time of the stabbing, which occurred on October 26 in the Zabjelo district.
“Upon review, it was established that the defendants’ statements were accurate — they were in their residence when the event took place, and there is no longer reasonable suspicion of their involvement. Consequently, the investigating judge lifted the detention order,” the court said. It clarified that the decision was not due to a reclassification of the alleged crime but because the investigation no longer supported the suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident, initially reported as involving Turkish citizens, triggered anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and led Prime Minister Milojko Spajić to temporarily suspend visa-free travel for Turkish nationals.
Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had maintained communication and coordination with Montenegrin authorities to safeguard its citizens. “Immediately after the incidents affecting Turkish citizens over the weekend, contact was established with Montenegrin authorities, and the necessary measures were taken to guarantee the security of our citizens,” the ministry said, adding that it continues to monitor developments “in full coordination with Montenegrin counterparts.”
Diplomatic sources confirmed that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Prime Minister Spajić and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, conveying Türkiye’s expectations for protecting Turkish nationals. Montenegrin officials reportedly assured him that all necessary steps would be taken to prevent future incidents.
Earlier, Turkish Ambassador to Montenegro Baris Kalkavan had urged Montenegrin authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and warned against turning the case into a provocation targeting the Turkish community. Kalkavan stressed that Türkiye and Montenegro’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual respect and historical friendship, should not be undermined by misinformation or isolated criminal acts.
The tensions arose after local media reports incorrectly implicated Turkish citizens in the attack, resulting in protests and the temporary suspension of visa-free travel. The court ruling, along with diplomatic engagement, is seen as helping to ease tensions and restore confidence among the Turkish community in Montenegro.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment