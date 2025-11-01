American Horror Story 13: Ariana Grande Joins Cast For 2026 Return

The horror anthology American Horror Story seems to making a comeback and this time, pop star Ariana Grande is joining the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy Productions announced on Friday that the show's 13th season will premiere on Halloween 2026 on FX.

Star-Studded Cast and Season Details

The new season, simply titled AHS 13, marks the return of several fan-favorite cast members, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange.

According to the publication, the announcement video shared by the production house featured a haunting recording of "I'll Be Seeing You" by Vera Lynn before a quick cut of some barely discernible (but disturbing) images and moody instrumentals with "AHS 13" and the message, "Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."

Grande's Second Ryan Murphy Collaboration

Ariana Grande, who will soon be seen in Wicked: For Good, is the only new addition to the long-running horror series. However, this won't be her first time working with Ryan Murphy as she earlier appeared in Scream Queens in 2015.

Series Background and Production

When American Horror Story returns in 2026, it will be three years since the last season aired. The twelfth season, AHS: Delicate, which also stars Kim Kardashian premiered in September 2023 and concluded in April 2024.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the Emmy-winning series first aired in 2011 and has since become one of television's most talked-about horror shows. Season 13 will once again be produced under Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)