Trump-Xi Talks Didn't Change Beijing's Priority: Flagging Economy
The Chinese government's response was, in comparison, relatively muted. In a statement, the foreign ministry declared that both sides had exchanged views on“important economic and trade issues” and said Xi was“ready to continue working” with Trump“to build a solid foundation for China and the US”.
Despite the optimism on show in South Korea, there is still much to be done before a trade deal between the two countries is signed. At the same time, Chinese officials appear to remain cautious of the Trump administration's unpredictability and its damaging potential for their country's economy.
Trump and Xi's meeting came one week after China's top leadership laid out development priorities for the next five years, after four days of discussion in the Fourth Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee, in Beijing. The plenum's message is clear: China needs to boost its self-reliance.
China has been reeling from an economic slowdown in recent years. A property market crash in 2021, which saw several major developers default on their debts, caused millions of Chinese people to lose wealth. This has dampened consumer spending and has reduced confidence in the economy.
