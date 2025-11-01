403
Berlin Airport Temporarily Halts Operations
(MENAFN) Berlin Airport temporarily halted operations late Friday after reports indicated the presence of drones near the airfield, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24.
"Berlin Airport is operating again after a brief suspension due to reports of drones near the airfield. More than two dozen flights diverted to alternate airports," Flightradar24 posted on US social media platform X.
Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the incident.
This event comes after several reported breaches of European airspace by drones in recent months, raising ongoing safety concerns.
