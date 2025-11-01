DJMC, FSA Hold Documentary Screening, Expert Talk At GCW M.A. Road

Srinagar- The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Government College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar, organized a one-day Documentary Screening-cum-Discussion event in collaboration with Film South Asia (FSA) on 29th October 2025.

The event featured screenings of critically acclaimed documentaries and interactive sessions with experts focusing on the influence of documentary films in shaping public opinion and driving social transformation.

The programme began with an introductory session, which included a short video titled“Glimpses from 2023 Film Fest” revisiting highlights from the department's previous collaboration with FSA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Mitu Varma, Director of Film South Asia (FSA), introduced the organization and its vision. She emphasized the vital role of documentary films in informing, entertaining, and transforming lives across the globe.

“FSA conducts screenings, discussions, and workshops throughout South Asia to promote regional non-fiction cinema and connect it with international audiences,” she said.

“We believe that documentary films are a powerful medium that not only represent our region internationally but also serve as an instrument of social awareness, introspection, and change,” Ms. Varma added.

In her address, Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Farooq appreciated the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication for partnering with Film South Asia.

“It is through such efforts that learning extends beyond the classroom, inspiring students to think critically and creatively. This collaboration not only provides our students an opportunity to engage with meaningful cinema but also connects them with filmmakers who use their craft as an instrument of social awareness and change,” she said.