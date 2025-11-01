403
UN Chief expresses worry about situation in Tanzania
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced “deep concern” over the situation in Tanzania following the general elections held on October 29, citing reports of deaths and injuries during post-election demonstrations, according to his spokesperson.
Guterres condemned the loss of life and extended condolences to the families affected, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. The elections, which included votes for president, 264 National Assembly members, and local councilors, were accompanied by protests fueled by public frustration over what many described as a lack of meaningful political competition.
Local media reports indicate that approximately 700 people have died during three days of election-related unrest in Tanzania.
Guterres stressed the importance of protecting fundamental rights, particularly the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and access to information. “He calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into all allegations of excessive use of force,” Dujarric added.
The UN chief also expressed concern about reports of enforced disappearances and detentions before the elections. He urged authorities to guarantee due process, ensure the safety and security of those detained, and carry out impartial investigations into all human rights violations in line with international standards.
Calling for restraint, Guterres appealed to all stakeholders to reject violence and engage in inclusive dialogue to address grievances and prevent further escalation. “The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, strengthening democratic governance and promoting sustainable peace in Tanzania,” he said.
