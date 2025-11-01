403
Apple, Amazon report profit gains in Q3
(MENAFN) American technology giant Apple reported net profits of $27.6 billion for the July–September quarter, marking an 86% increase, while US e-commerce leader Amazon recorded net profits of $180.2 billion, up 13%, according to the companies’ financial statements.
Apple achieved record revenue in the three-month period ending September 27, which the company designates as its fourth quarter. Net sales grew 8% year-on-year to $102.5 billion. iPhone sales increased 6% to $49 billion, Mac sales jumped 13% to $8.7 billion, and iPad sales reached $6.9 billion.
Amazon, in its third quarter, saw net sales rise 13% to $180.2 billion. The company’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported a 20% increase in sales to $33 billion, while earnings per share grew from $1.43 to $1.95.
Looking ahead, Amazon anticipates net sales between $206 billion and $213 billion in the fourth quarter, citing strong momentum fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) advancements enhancing its operations, according to the company’s statement.
