Trump Refutes Venezuela Attack Order Claims
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump dismissed reports Friday suggesting he had authorized ground operations against Venezuela, directly refuting claims that military strikes on the nation's installations were imminent.
"No, it's not true," Trump stated to journalists as he boarded Air Force One, responding to questions about whether strike orders had been finalized.
The denial came hours after the Miami Herald published a report indicating the Trump administration had greenlit attacks targeting military sites within Venezuela that could materialize "in a matter of days or even hours."
American military forces have destroyed 15 vessels suspected of narcotics smuggling in Caribbean and eastern Pacific international waters since September 2, operations that have claimed no fewer than 61 lives.
Pentagon leadership acknowledged during a classified Thursday briefing before a House of Representatives committee that they cannot identify all individuals killed during these maritime operations, U.S. media reported, citing Democratic legislators present at the session.
Recent weeks have witnessed the Pentagon amassing its most substantial Caribbean military presence in thirty years.
Congressional action looms as the U.S. Senate prepares to consider revised war powers legislation designed to block American armed forces from conducting "hostilities" against Venezuela, with voting potentially occurring next week. The chamber previously defeated comparable measures less than a month ago.
"The Trump administration has made it clear they may launch military action inside Venezuela's borders, and won't stop at boat strikes in the Caribbean," Democratic Senator Adam Schiff declared in an Oct. 17 statement.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has consistently denounced Washington's operations as efforts to destabilize his administration and strengthen U.S. military dominance throughout Latin America. Colombian President Gustavo Petro recently characterized the U.S. government's lethal actions against suspected drug traffickers at sea as "murder."
