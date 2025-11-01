Allu Arjun Welcomes Sister-In-Law Nayanika To The Family After Engagement With Brother Allu Sirish

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Allu Arjun welcomed his sister-in-law Nayanika to the family after her engagement with his brother Allu Sirish on Friday.

Uploading a couple of photos of the lovebirds from the engagement ceremony, the 'Pushpa' actor penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter), "Grand celebrations at home begin! A new addition to the family! We've been waiting for this joyful moment for a while...(sic)."

Congratulating his brother on his new journey, AA added, "Congratulations to my sweetest brother, @AlluSirish, and a warm welcome to the family, #Nayanika! Wishing you both a beautiful new beginning filled with love and happiness! (black heart emoji)."

On Friday, Allu Sirish used social media to share the happiest news of his life – his engagement with Nayanika with the netizens.

He posted some dreamy photographs from the engagement ceremony and penned,“I am finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika (sic).”

The post immediately went viral, garnering a lot of love from the cybercitizens.

The engagement - an intimate yet elegant family affair was attended by the various members of the Allu and Konidela families.

The festivities were graced by Allu Arjun with his family, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and Varun Tej with Lavanya, along with others.

Both Sirish and Nayanika made for a beautiful couple on the occasion. While Sirish wore a customised Manish Malhotra outfit for his special day, Nayanika was all elegant in a Sabyasachi lehenga.

On October 1, Allu Sirish announced his engagement to Nayanika on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

He took to social media and dropped a picture of himself holding Nayanika's hand during their romantic getaway in Paris.

Sharing the personal update, Allu Sirish penned a heartfelt note that read,“Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika. (sic)”