403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Oreshinks to be placed on combat alert- Belarusian Leader
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system will be placed on combat alert in December, signaling a new stage in the country’s defense readiness.
During a visit to the Vitebsk Region, Lukashenko said the move was intended as a warning to what he described as foreign adversaries that Belarus could take action if pushed. “The Oreshnik is a terrible weapon. It will be put on combat alert in December. For what purpose? I want them to understand that we can go ahead if the going gets tough. We’ll sit down with Putin, make a decision, and go ahead. So don’t get into trouble,” he stated.
According to reports, the Belarusian leader also referenced earlier peace arrangements made in Minsk, accusing other parties of deceit that he claimed contributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said that around two million people had been killed and many more injured, cautioning neighboring nations not to instigate conflict.
Later, while visiting the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus would not engage in any war unless there was “external aggression,” underlining that maintaining economic stability and employment were essential for peace. “For now, thank God, we are not at war.
And that is the worst thing. And we will not fight if we have facilities … if we have work and if we are busy,” he said.
During a visit to the Vitebsk Region, Lukashenko said the move was intended as a warning to what he described as foreign adversaries that Belarus could take action if pushed. “The Oreshnik is a terrible weapon. It will be put on combat alert in December. For what purpose? I want them to understand that we can go ahead if the going gets tough. We’ll sit down with Putin, make a decision, and go ahead. So don’t get into trouble,” he stated.
According to reports, the Belarusian leader also referenced earlier peace arrangements made in Minsk, accusing other parties of deceit that he claimed contributed to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He said that around two million people had been killed and many more injured, cautioning neighboring nations not to instigate conflict.
Later, while visiting the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus would not engage in any war unless there was “external aggression,” underlining that maintaining economic stability and employment were essential for peace. “For now, thank God, we are not at war.
And that is the worst thing. And we will not fight if we have facilities … if we have work and if we are busy,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment